TABLE-Panasonic -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.85 trln 1.82 trln 7.75 trln (+1.5 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 82.29 64.20 310.00 (+28.2 pct) (+66.3 pct) (+1.6 pct) Pretax 55.11 122.61 120.00 (-55.1 pct) (+224.2 pct) (-41.8 pct) Net 37.93 107.83 140.00 (-64.8 pct) (+741.8 pct) (+16.2 pct) EPS 16.41 yen 46.65 yen 60.57 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 8.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)