TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 group results

Apr 8 (Reuters)- 
          Daiei Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                  Year ended      Year ended        Year to         NEXT     
               Feb 28, 2014    Feb 28, 2013    Feb 28, 2015       YEAR       
                  LATEST         YEAR-AGO         COMPANY         COMPANY    
                 RESULTS          RESULTS        FORECAST       H1 FORECAST  
  Revenues        813.64          831.29          830.00          410.00     
                (-2.1 pct)      (-4.4 pct)      (+2.0 pct)      (+0.2 pct)   
  Operating     loss 7.49        loss 2.68          2.00         loss 2.00   
  Recurring     loss 9.34        loss 3.67         0 mln         loss 3.00   
  Net           loss 24.33       loss 3.69       loss 6.00       loss 5.00   
  EPS        loss 122.34 yen  loss 18.57 yen  loss 30.17 yen  loss 25.14 yen 
  Ann Div          nil              nil             nil                      
  -Q2 Div          nil              nil             nil                      
  -Q4 Div          nil              nil             nil                      
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. 
