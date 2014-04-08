TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 group results

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech, bank stocks gain
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
Apr 8 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 813.64 831.29 830.00 410.00 (-2.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating loss 7.49 loss 2.68 2.00 loss 2.00 Recurring loss 9.34 loss 3.67 0 mln loss 3.00 Net loss 24.33 loss 3.69 loss 6.00 loss 5.00 EPS loss 122.34 yen loss 18.57 yen loss 30.17 yen loss 25.14 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
April 17 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, has resigned, following attempts by activist hedge fund Elliott Management to overthrow the company's directors and top executives.
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.