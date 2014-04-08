TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 group results

Apr 8 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 813.64 831.29 830.00 410.00 (-2.1 pct) (-4.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating loss 7.49 loss 2.68 2.00 loss 2.00 Recurring loss 9.34 loss 3.67 0 mln loss 3.00 Net loss 24.33 loss 3.69 loss 6.00 loss 5.00 EPS loss 122.34 yen loss 18.57 yen loss 30.17 yen loss 25.14 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.