TABLE-Kyocera -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              334.71              331.66          1.58 trln  
                   (+0.9 pct)          (+11.4 pct)      (+9.2 pct)  
  Operating           18.78               25.40           135.00    
                   (-26.0 pct)                          (+12.0 pct) 
  Pretax              30.68               34.81           158.00    
                   (-11.9 pct)        (+636.5 pct)      (+8.0 pct)  
  Net                 19.47               22.65            97.00    
                   (-14.1 pct)        (+244.8 pct)      (+9.3 pct)  
  EPS               53.06 yen           61.74 yen       264.40 yen  
  EPS Diluted       53.06 yen           61.74 yen                   
  Ann Div                                                80.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div                               80.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
