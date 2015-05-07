TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 group forecast

May 7 (Reuters) - Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 549.78 550.00 Operating 24.77 20.00 Recurring 70.53 50.00 Net 41.84 30.00 EPS 353.49 yen 253.44 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.