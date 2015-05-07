版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 15:01 BJT

TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 group forecast

May 7 (Reuters) -
              Nintendo Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           549.78            550.00      
  Operating        24.77             20.00      
  Recurring        70.53             50.00      
  Net              41.84             30.00      
  EPS           353.49 yen        253.44 yen    
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐