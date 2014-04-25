TABLE-Honda Motor -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Apr 25 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.84 trln 9.88 trln 12.75 trln (+19.9 pct) (+24.3 pct) (+7.7 pct) Operating 750.28 544.81 760.00 (+37.7 pct) (+135.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) Pretax 728.94 488.89 745.00 (+49.1 pct) (+89.9 pct) (+2.2 pct) Net 574.11 367.15 595.00 (+56.4 pct) (+73.6 pct) (+3.6 pct) EPS EPS Basic 318.54 yen 203.71 yen 330.14 yen Ann Div 82.00 yen 76.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q3 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 19.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.