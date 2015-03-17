TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Mar 17 (Reuters)-
Sony Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 6.28 trln 5.90 trln 8.00 trln
(+6.5 pct) (+17.5 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Operating 166.32 138.30 20.00
(+20.3 pct) (+70.5 pct) (-24.5 pct)
Pretax 146.25 138.83 loss 5.00
(+5.3 pct) (+145.0 pct)
Net loss 19.19 9.88 loss 170.00
EPS loss 17.50 yen 9.66 yen
EPS Diluted loss 17.50 yen 8.45 yen
Ann Div 25.00 yen NIL
-Q2 Div NIL 12.50 yen
-Q4 Div 12.50 yen NIL
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
