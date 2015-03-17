版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 17日 星期二 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Sony -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Mar 17 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             6.28 trln           5.90 trln        8.00 trln  
                   (+6.5 pct)          (+17.5 pct)      (+3.0 pct)  
  Operating          166.32              138.30            20.00    
                   (+20.3 pct)         (+70.5 pct)      (-24.5 pct) 
  Pretax             146.25              138.83          loss 5.00  
                   (+5.3 pct)         (+145.0 pct)                  
  Net              loss 19.19              9.88         loss 170.00 
  EPS            loss 17.50 yen         9.66 yen                    
  EPS Diluted    loss 17.50 yen         8.45 yen                    
  Ann Div                               25.00 yen           NIL     
  -Q2 Div              NIL              12.50 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               12.50 yen           NIL     
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐