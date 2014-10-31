版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 16:49 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Komatsu -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds EPS diluted)
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            942.55              925.12          1.93 trln  
                 (+1.9 pct)          (-0.6 pct)       (-1.5 pct)  
  Operating        125.66              108.95           255.00    
                 (+15.3 pct)         (-2.1 pct)       (+6.0 pct)  
  Pretax           123.60              112.46           249.00    
                 (+9.9 pct)          (+6.7 pct)       (+2.9 pct)  
  Net               77.99               78.81           157.00    
                 (-1.0 pct)          (+19.2 pct)      (-1.6 pct)  
  EPS             81.81 yen           82.69 yen       164.68 yen
  EPS Diluted     81.71 yen           82.60 yen  
  Ann Div                             58.00 yen        58.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         29.00 yen           29.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             29.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐