TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -9-MTH group results

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
             Bank of Yokohama Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues           224.98              216.19                     
                   (+4.0 pct)          (-1.2 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring           85.09               74.61           110.00    
                   (+14.0 pct)         (+1.6 pct)       (+7.6 pct)  
  Net                 53.97               46.13            75.00    
                   (+16.9 pct)         (+8.1 pct)       (+23.5 pct) 
  EPS               42.64 yen           35.47 yen        59.46 yen  
  EPS Diluted       42.62 yen           35.45 yen                   
  Ann Div                               12.00 yen        13.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           5.50 yen            5.50 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               6.50 yen         7.50 yen   
  NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. 
