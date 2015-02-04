TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -9-MTH group results

Feb 4 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 224.98 216.19 (+4.0 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating Recurring 85.09 74.61 110.00 (+14.0 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+7.6 pct) Net 53.97 46.13 75.00 (+16.9 pct) (+8.1 pct) (+23.5 pct) EPS 42.64 yen 35.47 yen 59.46 yen EPS Diluted 42.62 yen 35.45 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 13.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 6.50 yen 7.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
