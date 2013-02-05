版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Toyota Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            16.23 trln          12.88 trln       21.80 trln  
                   (+26.0 pct)         (-10.2 pct)      (+17.3 pct) 
  Operating          818.51              117.11          1.15 trln  
                  (+598.9 pct)         (-72.3 pct)     (+223.4 pct) 
  Pretax             925.79              197.20          1.29 trln  
                  (+369.5 pct)         (-62.2 pct)     (+198.0 pct) 
  Net                648.18              162.53           860.00    
                  (+298.8 pct)         (-57.5 pct)     (+203.3 pct) 
  EPS              204.68 yen           51.83 yen       271.56 yen  
  EPS Diluted      204.67 yen           51.83 yen                   
  Ann Div                               50.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           30.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               30.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐