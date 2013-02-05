版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Toyota Motor -2012/13 parent forecast

Feb 5 (Reuters) -
              Toyota Motor Corp     
              PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          9.60 trln         9.20 trln    
  Operating       150.00          loss 20.00    
  Recurring       780.00            570.00      
  Net             630.00            470.00      
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system..  
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
