TABLE-TDK -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          TDK Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              802.65              742.02          1.08 trln  
                   (+8.2 pct)          (+19.0 pct)      (+9.7 pct)  
  Operating           53.10               34.95            70.00    
                   (+51.9 pct)         (+36.8 pct)      (+91.2 pct) 
  Pretax              49.60               35.67            68.00    
                   (+39.1 pct)         (+64.4 pct)      (+71.0 pct) 
  Net                 34.54               15.71            42.00    
                  (+119.8 pct)         (+54.9 pct)     (+157.9 pct) 
  EPS              274.43 yen          124.90 yen       333.51 yen  
  EPS Diluted      265.25 yen          119.52 yen                   
  Ann Div                               70.00 yen        90.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           40.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen        50.00 yen  
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
