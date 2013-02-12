版本:
TABLE-Pioneer -9-MTH group results

Feb 12 (Reuters)- 
             Pioneer  Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended        Year to  
                Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011      Mar 31, 2013  
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO           LATEST     
                   RESULTS             RESULTS          FORECAST    
  Sales            329.09              315.56            457.00     
                 (+4.3 pct)          (-8.2 pct)        (+4.6 pct)   
  Operating          1.38                5.30             10.00     
                 (-73.9 pct)         (-54.9 pct)       (-20.1 pct)  
  Recurring       loss 2.12              2.42              5.00     
                                     (-73.8 pct)       (-49.3 pct)  
  Net             loss 9.76           loss 6.57         loss 4.00   
  EPS          loss 30.39 yen      loss 20.47 yen    loss 12.46 yen 
  Ann Div                                nil                        
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                        
  -Q4 div                                nil                        
  NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
  and car audio. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
