TABLE-Makita -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 360.00 345.00 Operating 49.00 56.00 PreTax 50.40 57.50 Net 35.70 39.00 EPS 263.00 yen 287.30 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.