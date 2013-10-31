版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 13:20 BJT

TABLE-Makita -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
              Makita Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           360.00            345.00      
  Operating        49.00             56.00      
  PreTax           50.40             57.50      
  Net              35.70             39.00      
  EPS           263.00 yen        287.30 yen    
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐