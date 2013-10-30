TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 div forecast

Oct 30 (Reuters) -
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
Full year to Full year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corpis a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006
allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.