TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 div forecast

Oct 30 (Reuters) -
              Fuji Film Holdings Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      50.00 yen         40.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                           20.00 yen    
  -Q4 Div         30.00 yen         20.00 yen    
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corpis a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

