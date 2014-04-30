版本:
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 parent results

Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             28.91           17.22                                
                 (+67.9 pct)     (-37.6 pct)                             
  Operating         25.24           12.95                                
                 (+94.9 pct)     (-43.9 pct)                             
  Recurring         25.37           12.64                                
                (+100.6 pct)     (-42.5 pct)                             
  Net               25.29           11.42                                
                (+121.4 pct)     (-48.9 pct)                             
  EPS             52.48 yen       23.71 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     52.33 yen       23.37 yen                              
  Ann Div         50.00 yen       40.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         20.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         30.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
