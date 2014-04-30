TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 parent results

Apr 30 (Reuters)-
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 28.91 17.22
(+67.9 pct) (-37.6 pct)
Operating 25.24 12.95
(+94.9 pct) (-43.9 pct)
Recurring 25.37 12.64
(+100.6 pct) (-42.5 pct)
Net 25.29 11.42
(+121.4 pct) (-48.9 pct)
EPS 52.48 yen 23.71 yen
EPS Diluted 52.33 yen 23.37 yen
Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.