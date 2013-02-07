版本:
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Feb 7 (Reuters)- 
             Suzuki Motor Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.82 trln           1.80 trln        2.60 trln  
                   (+1.4 pct)          (-6.7 pct)       (+3.5 pct)  
  Operating           92.88               87.71           130.00    
                   (+5.9 pct)          (-5.1 pct)       (+9.0 pct)  
  Recurring          101.34               96.36           145.00    
                   (+5.2 pct)          (-9.5 pct)       (+11.1 pct) 
  Net                 48.43               40.62            70.00    
                   (+19.2 pct)         (-4.7 pct)       (+29.9 pct) 
  EPS               86.33 yen           72.41 yen       124.79 yen  
  EPS Diluted       79.33 yen           66.54 yen                   
  Ann Div                               15.00 yen        16.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           8.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               8.00 yen         8.00 yen   
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
