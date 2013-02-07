TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Feb 7 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.82 trln 1.80 trln 2.60 trln
(+1.4 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+3.5 pct)
Operating 92.88 87.71 130.00
(+5.9 pct) (-5.1 pct) (+9.0 pct)
Recurring 101.34 96.36 145.00
(+5.2 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+11.1 pct)
Net 48.43 40.62 70.00
(+19.2 pct) (-4.7 pct) (+29.9 pct)
EPS 86.33 yen 72.41 yen 124.79 yen
EPS Diluted 79.33 yen 66.54 yen
Ann Div 15.00 yen 16.00 yen
-Q2 div 8.00 yen 7.00 yen
-Q4 div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
