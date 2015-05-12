TABLE-Pioneer -2014/15 group results

May 12 (Reuters)-
Pioneer Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 501.68 498.05 487.00 227.50
(+0.7 pct) (+10.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-3.6 pct)
Operating 7.78 11.17 8.00 1.00
(-30.4 pct) (+86.2 pct) (+2.9 pct) (-70.3 pct)
Recurring loss 2.92 5.11 6.00 0 mln
(+529.4 pct)
Net 14.63 531 mln
Net 1.00 loss 4.00
(-93.2 pct)
EPS 39.85 yen 1.49 yen 2.72 yen loss 10.89 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL
NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
and car audio.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
