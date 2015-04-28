版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 28日 星期二 15:15 BJT

TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           7.72 trln       7.74 trln      8.00 trln               
                 (-0.3 pct)      (+5.9 pct)     (+3.7 pct)               
  Operating        381.91          305.11         430.00                 
                 (+25.2 pct)     (+89.6 pct)    (+12.6 pct)              
  Pretax           182.46          206.23         300.00                 
                 (-11.5 pct)                    (+64.4 pct)              
  Net              179.49          120.44         180.00                 
                 (+49.0 pct)                    (+0.3 pct)               
  EPS             77.65 yen       52.10 yen      77.88 yen               
  EPS Diluted     77.64 yen                                              
  Ann Div         18.00 yen       13.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         8.00 yen        5.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen                               
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

