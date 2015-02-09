TABLE-Pioneer -9-MTH group results

METALS-Copper turns negative on bleak China, supply outlook
SYDNEY, May 10 London copper turned negative in late Asia trading on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.
Feb 9 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 372.36 362.63 515.00 (+2.7 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 5.03 3.33 12.50 (+51.3 pct) (+140.5 pct) (+11.9 pct) Recurring loss 3.48 loss 2.08 4.00 (-21.7 pct) Net loss 4.74 loss 6.70 18.50 EPS loss 12.90 yen loss 19.01 yen 50.38 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Elbit systems awarded an approximately $40 million contract to provide advanced c4isr modernization program to the Brazilian marine corps