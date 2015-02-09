版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 9日 星期一 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Pioneer -9-MTH group results

Feb 9 (Reuters)- 
             Pioneer  Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            372.36              362.63           515.00    
                 (+2.7 pct)          (+10.2 pct)      (+3.4 pct)  
  Operating          5.03                3.33            12.50    
                 (+51.3 pct)        (+140.5 pct)      (+11.9 pct) 
  Recurring       loss 3.48           loss 2.08           4.00    
                                                      (-21.7 pct) 
  Net             loss 4.74           loss 6.70          18.50    
  EPS          loss 12.90 yen      loss 19.01 yen      50.38 yen  
  Ann Div                                NIL              NIL     
  -Q2 div            NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                                NIL              NIL     
  NOTE - Pioneer  Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment
  and car audio. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
