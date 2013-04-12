版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 14:15 BJT

TABLE-Daiei -2012/13 parent results

Apr 12 (Reuters)- 
          Daiei Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Feb 28, 2013    Feb 29, 2012   Feb 28, 2014     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues       668.12          694.33                                
               (-3.8 pct)      (-5.2 pct)                              
  Operating     loss 2.75          1.26                                

  Recurring     loss 1.64        455 mln                               
  Net           loss 1.59       loss 9.84                              
  EPS         loss 7.98 yen  loss 49.46 yen                            
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐