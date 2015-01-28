版本:
TABLE-Canon -2014 group results (SEC)

Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Dec 31, 2014    Dec 31, 2013   Dec 31, 2015      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           3.73 trln       3.73 trln      3.90 trln               
                 (-0.1 pct)      (+7.2 pct)     (+4.6 pct)               
  Operating        363.49          337.28         380.00                 
                 (+7.8 pct)      (+4.1 pct)     (+4.5 pct)               
  Pretax           383.24          347.60         390.00                 
                 (+10.3 pct)     (+1.5 pct)     (+1.8 pct)               
  Net              254.80          230.48         260.00                 
                 (+10.5 pct)     (+2.6 pct)     (+2.0 pct)               
  EPS            229.03 yen      200.78 yen     238.13 yen               
  EPS Diluted    229.03 yen      200.78 yen                              
  Ann Div        150.00 yen      130.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         65.00 yen       65.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         85.00 yen       65.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
