TABLE-Canon -2014 group results (SEC)

Canon Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 3.73 trln 3.73 trln 3.90 trln
(-0.1 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+4.6 pct)
Operating 363.49 337.28 380.00
(+7.8 pct) (+4.1 pct) (+4.5 pct)
Pretax 383.24 347.60 390.00
(+10.3 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Net 254.80 230.48 260.00
(+10.5 pct) (+2.6 pct) (+2.0 pct)
EPS 229.03 yen 200.78 yen 238.13 yen
EPS Diluted 229.03 yen 200.78 yen
Ann Div 150.00 yen 130.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 85.00 yen 65.00 yen
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
