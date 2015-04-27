版本:
TABLE-Kyocera -2014/15 parent results

Apr 27 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          634.98          634.91                                
               (+0.0 pct)      (+6.5 pct)                              
  Operating       21.97           27.82                                
               (-21.0 pct)     (-1.5 pct)                              
  Recurring       82.59           77.59                                
               (+6.4 pct)      (+20.1 pct)                             
  Net             67.68           64.77                                
               (+4.5 pct)      (+23.3 pct)                             
  EPS          184.49 yen      176.54 yen                              
  Ann Div      100.00 yen                     100.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       40.00 yen       80.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div       60.00 yen       40.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

