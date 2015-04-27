TABLE-Kyocera -2014/15 parent results

Apr 27 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 634.98 634.91
(+0.0 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Operating 21.97 27.82
(-21.0 pct) (-1.5 pct)
Recurring 82.59 77.59
(+6.4 pct) (+20.1 pct)
Net 67.68 64.77
(+4.5 pct) (+23.3 pct)
EPS 184.49 yen 176.54 yen
Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen
-Q2 Div 40.00 yen 80.00 yen
-Q4 Div 60.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
