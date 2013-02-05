版本:
TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -9-MTH group results

Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
             Bank of Yokohama Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues           218.86              217.98                     
                   (+0.4 pct)          (+2.9 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring           73.40               66.90            96.50    
                   (+9.7 pct)          (+15.8 pct)      (+0.1 pct)  
  Net                 42.64               34.85            56.00    
                   (+22.3 pct)         (+5.1 pct)       (+9.3 pct)  
  EPS               31.95 yen           25.73 yen        42.16 yen  
  EPS Diluted       31.94 yen           25.71 yen                   
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           5.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen   
  NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
