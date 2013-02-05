TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -9-MTH group results

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
Feb 5 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 218.86 217.98 (+0.4 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating Recurring 73.40 66.90 96.50 (+9.7 pct) (+15.8 pct) (+0.1 pct) Net 42.64 34.85 56.00 (+22.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) EPS 31.95 yen 25.73 yen 42.16 yen EPS Diluted 31.94 yen 25.71 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.