TABLE-Kirin HD -2012 parent results

Feb 14 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 95.89 128.10 (-25.1 pct) (+60.2 pct) Operating 70.77 101.35 (-30.2 pct) (+96.4 pct) Recurring 64.99 96.88 (-32.9 pct) (+115.9 pct) Net 65.17 40.86 (+59.5 pct) (-13.3 pct) EPS 67.77 yen 42.48 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.