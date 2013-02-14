版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 14:30 BJT

TABLE-Kirin HD -2012 parent results

Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
          Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Dec 31, 2012    Dec 31, 2011   Dec 31, 2013     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           95.89          128.10                                
               (-25.1 pct)     (+60.2 pct)                             
  Operating       70.77          101.35                                
               (-30.2 pct)     (+96.4 pct)                             
  Recurring       64.99           96.88                                
               (-32.9 pct)    (+115.9 pct)                             
  Net             65.17           40.86                                
               (+59.5 pct)     (-13.3 pct)                             
  EPS           67.77 yen       42.48 yen                              
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐