REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -2013 6-month group forecast(SEC)

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
6501.T - Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.47 trln 4.40 trln Operating 173.00 145.00 PreTax 135.00 115.00 PreTax 69.00 50.00 Net 32.00 15.00 NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery, with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.