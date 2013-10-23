版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 16:48 BJT

REFILE-TABLE-Hitachi -2013 6-month group forecast(SEC)

6501.T - Oct 23 (Reuters) -
              Hitachi Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2013     Sep 30, 2013  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales         4.47 trln        4.40 trln    
  Operating       173.00           145.00     
  PreTax          135.00           115.00     
  PreTax           69.00            50.00     
  Net              32.00            15.00     
  NOTE - Hitachi Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of electrical machinery,
with semiconductors and computers as mainstays. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐