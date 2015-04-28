版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 28日 星期二 14:03 BJT

TABLE-NEC -2014/15 parent results

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          NEC Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.92 trln       1.90 trln                              
               (+0.9 pct)      (+2.5 pct)                              
  Operating       40.99           28.14                                
               (+45.6 pct)     (-27.6 pct)                             
  Recurring       56.03           46.67                                
               (+20.1 pct)     (-41.4 pct)                             
  Net             55.59           67.62                                
               (-17.8 pct)    (+154.9 pct)                             
  EPS           21.39 yen       26.02 yen                              
  Ann Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. 
