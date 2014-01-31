TABLE-Makita -9-MTH group results (SEC)

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
Jan 31 (Reuters)- Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 283.14 226.28 370.00 (+25.1 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+19.5 pct) Operating 41.48 34.55 53.00 (+20.1 pct) (-10.4 pct) (+16.8 pct) Pretax 43.87 33.89 55.50 (+29.5 pct) (-5.9 pct) (+21.5 pct) Net 30.94 23.53 39.00 (+31.5 pct) (-4.8 pct) (+25.5 pct) EPS 227.95 yen 173.36 yen 287.31 yen Ann Div 69.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 54.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.