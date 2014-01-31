版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 13:01 BJT

TABLE-Makita -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            283.14              226.28           370.00    
                 (+25.1 pct)         (+1.2 pct)       (+19.5 pct) 
  Operating         41.48               34.55            53.00    
                 (+20.1 pct)         (-10.4 pct)      (+16.8 pct) 
  Pretax            43.87               33.89            55.50    
                 (+29.5 pct)         (-5.9 pct)       (+21.5 pct) 
  Net               30.94               23.53            39.00    
                 (+31.5 pct)         (-4.8 pct)       (+25.5 pct) 
  EPS            227.95 yen          173.36 yen       287.31 yen  
  Ann Div                             69.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             54.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
