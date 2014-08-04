版本:
TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -Q1 group results

Aug 4 (Reuters)- 
             Bank of Yokohama Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                  Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues            69.53               72.27                     
                   (-3.7 pct)          (+0.7 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring           24.77               25.97           102.00    
                   (-4.6 pct)          (+34.9 pct)      (-0.1 pct)  
  Net                 15.36               15.43            63.00    
                   (-0.4 pct)          (+37.7 pct)      (+3.8 pct)  
  EPS               12.04 yen           11.82 yen        49.75 yen  
  EPS Diluted       12.04 yen           11.81 yen                   
  Ann Div                               12.00 yen        11.00 yen  
  -Q2 div                               5.50 yen         5.50 yen   
  -Q4 div                               6.50 yen         5.50 yen   
  NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
