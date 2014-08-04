TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -Q1 group results

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 4 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 69.53 72.27 (-3.7 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating Recurring 24.77 25.97 102.00 (-4.6 pct) (+34.9 pct) (-0.1 pct) Net 15.36 15.43 63.00 (-0.4 pct) (+37.7 pct) (+3.8 pct) EPS 12.04 yen 11.82 yen 49.75 yen EPS Diluted 12.04 yen 11.81 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 6.50 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.