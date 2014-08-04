TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -Q1 group results

Aug 4 (Reuters)- Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 69.53 72.27 (-3.7 pct) (+0.7 pct) Operating Recurring 24.77 25.97 102.00 (-4.6 pct) (+34.9 pct) (-0.1 pct) Net 15.36 15.43 63.00 (-0.4 pct) (+37.7 pct) (+3.8 pct) EPS 12.04 yen 11.82 yen 49.75 yen EPS Diluted 12.04 yen 11.81 yen Ann Div 12.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 div 6.50 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltd is a major regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.