TABLE-Kubota Corp -2013 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Nov 1 (Reuters) -
              Kubota Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2013     Sep 30, 2013  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales           729.00           660.00     
  Operating       100.00            78.00     
  PreTax          105.00            80.00     
  Net              67.00            50.00     
  EPS           53.35 yen        39.81 yen    
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 

