TABLE-Makita Corp -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 207.60 193.50 Operating 37.90 31.00 PreTax 37.00 31.20 Net 25.50 20.80 EPS 187.86 yen 153.24 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.