公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:10 BJT

TABLE-Makita Corp -2014 6-month group forecast(SEC)

Oct 29 (Reuters) -
              Makita Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Sep 30, 2014     Sep 30, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales           207.60           193.50     
  Operating        37.90            31.00     
  PreTax           37.00            31.20     
  Net              25.50            20.80     
  EPS           187.86 yen       153.24 yen   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
