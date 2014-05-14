版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 14日 星期三 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Sony -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 14 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                  Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
               Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                  LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS          RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         7.77 trln        6.80 trln      7.80 trln               
               (+14.3 pct)      (+4.7 pct)     (+0.4 pct)               
  Operating       26.50           226.50         140.00                 
               (-88.3 pct)                    (+428.4 pct)              
  Pretax          25.74           242.08         130.00                 
               (-89.4 pct)                    (+405.0 pct)              
  Net          loss 128.37         41.54       loss 50.00               
  EPS        loss 124.99 yen     41.32 yen                              
  Ann Div       25.00 yen        25.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div       12.50 yen        12.50 yen                              
  -Q4 Div       12.50 yen        12.50 yen                              
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
