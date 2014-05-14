TABLE-Sony -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 14 (Reuters)-
Sony Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 7.77 trln 6.80 trln 7.80 trln
(+14.3 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+0.4 pct)
Operating 26.50 226.50 140.00
(-88.3 pct) (+428.4 pct)
Pretax 25.74 242.08 130.00
(-89.4 pct) (+405.0 pct)
Net loss 128.37 41.54 loss 50.00
EPS loss 124.99 yen 41.32 yen
Ann Div 25.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen
-Q4 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen
NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer
electronics.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.