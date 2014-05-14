TABLE-Sony -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 14 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.77 trln 6.80 trln 7.80 trln (+14.3 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+0.4 pct) Operating 26.50 226.50 140.00 (-88.3 pct) (+428.4 pct) Pretax 25.74 242.08 130.00 (-89.4 pct) (+405.0 pct) Net loss 128.37 41.54 loss 50.00 EPS loss 124.99 yen 41.32 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.