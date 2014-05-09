版本:
TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2013/14 group results

May 9 (Reuters)- 
          Suzuki Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.94 trln       2.58 trln      3.00 trln    1.40 trln  
                 (+14.0 pct)     (+2.6 pct)     (+2.1 pct)    (+2.2 pct) 
  Operating        187.75          144.56         188.00        91.00    
                 (+29.9 pct)     (+21.2 pct)    (+0.1 pct)    (+0.8 pct) 
  Recurring        197.84          155.59         198.00        93.00    
                 (+27.2 pct)     (+19.2 pct)    (+0.1 pct)    (+0.6 pct) 
  Net              107.48           80.39         115.00        55.00    
                 (+33.7 pct)     (+49.2 pct)    (+7.0 pct)    (+6.5 pct) 
  EPS            191.60 yen      143.31 yen     205.00 yen    98.04 yen  
  EPS Diluted    191.57 yen      131.67 yen                              
  Ann Div         24.00 yen       18.00 yen      24.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen       10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         14.00 yen       10.00 yen      14.00 yen               
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
