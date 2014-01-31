TABLE-Makita -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 370.00 360.00 Operating 53.00 49.00 PreTax 55.50 50.40 Net 39.00 35.70 EPS 287.31 yen 263.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Corp to evaluate strategic partnership
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.