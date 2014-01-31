版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 13:01 BJT

TABLE-Makita -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters) -
              Makita Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           370.00            360.00      
  Operating        53.00             49.00      
  PreTax           55.50             50.40      
  Net              39.00             35.70      
  EPS           287.31 yen        263.00 yen    
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐