TABLE-Canon -2013 parent results

Jan 29 (Reuters)- Canon Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.13 trln 2.11 trln (+0.7 pct) (-2.2 pct) Operating 188.49 198.70 (-5.1 pct) (-19.5 pct) Recurring 236.70 235.73 (+0.4 pct) (-16.4 pct) Net 170.38 157.65 (+8.1 pct) (-9.0 pct) EPS 148.43 yen 134.32 yen EPS Diluted 148.43 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen 70.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.