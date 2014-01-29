版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Canon -2013 parent results

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.13 trln       2.11 trln                              
                 (+0.7 pct)      (-2.2 pct)                              
  Operating        188.49          198.70                                
                 (-5.1 pct)      (-19.5 pct)                             
  Recurring        236.70          235.73                                
                 (+0.4 pct)      (-16.4 pct)                             
  Net              170.38          157.65                                
                 (+8.1 pct)      (-9.0 pct)                              
  EPS            148.43 yen      134.32 yen                              
  EPS Diluted    148.43 yen                                              
  Ann Div        130.00 yen      130.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         65.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         65.00 yen       70.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
