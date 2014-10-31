版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 15:30 BJT

TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             3.72 trln           3.71 trln        7.75 trln  
                   (+0.4 pct)          (+1.9 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating          176.98              146.59           350.00    
                   (+20.7 pct)         (+67.8 pct)      (+14.7 pct) 
  Pretax             121.90              207.41           160.00    
                   (-41.2 pct)                          (-22.4 pct) 
  Net                 80.93              169.33           175.00    
                   (-52.2 pct)                          (+45.3 pct) 
  EPS               35.01 yen           73.25 yen        75.71 yen  
  EPS Diluted       35.01 yen                                       
  Ann Div                               13.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           8.00 yen            5.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                               8.00 yen                    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐