TABLE-Panasonic -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)-
Panasonic Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 3.72 trln 3.71 trln 7.75 trln
(+0.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+0.2 pct)
Operating 176.98 146.59 350.00
(+20.7 pct) (+67.8 pct) (+14.7 pct)
Pretax 121.90 207.41 160.00
(-41.2 pct) (-22.4 pct)
Net 80.93 169.33 175.00
(-52.2 pct) (+45.3 pct)
EPS 35.01 yen 73.25 yen 75.71 yen
EPS Diluted 35.01 yen
Ann Div 13.00 yen
-Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div 8.00 yen
NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
