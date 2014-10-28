TABLE-Honda Motor -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.75 trln 12.80 trln Operating 770.00 770.00 PreTax 765.00 755.00 Net 565.00 600.00 EPS Basic 313.49 yen 332.91 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.