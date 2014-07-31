TABLE-TDK -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- TDK Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 237.46 234.40 1.05 trln (+1.3 pct) (+13.6 pct) (+6.7 pct) Operating 9.60 4.53 57.00 (+112.0 pct) (-51.7 pct) (+55.7 pct) Pretax 10.36 5.19 56.00 (+99.7 pct) (-43.2 pct) (+40.8 pct) Net 5.75 372 mln 34.00 (-91.7 pct) (+108.7 pct) EPS 45.73 yen 2.96 yen 270.23 yen Ann Div 70.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.