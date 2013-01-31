版本:
TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           7.13 trln           5.54 trln        9.80 trln  
                 (+28.7 pct)         (-17.6 pct)      (+23.3 pct) 
  Operating        408.82              119.39           520.00    
                (+242.4 pct)         (-77.2 pct)     (+124.8 pct) 
  Pretax           390.82              164.35           515.00    
                (+137.8 pct)         (-70.3 pct)     (+100.1 pct) 
  Net              291.40              139.89           370.00    
                (+108.3 pct)         (-71.4 pct)      (+75.0 pct) 
  EPS
  EPS Basic      161.68 yen           77.62 yen       205.29 yen  
  Ann Div                             60.00 yen        76.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         19.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         19.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q3 Div         19.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             15.00 yen        19.00 yen  
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 

