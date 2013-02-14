TABLE-Kirin HD -2012 group results

Feb 14 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.19 trln 2.07 trln 2.29 trln 1.09 trln (+5.5 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 153.02 142.86 155.00 58.00 (+7.1 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+1.3 pct) (+1.4 pct) Recurring 138.45 136.82 132.00 (+1.2 pct) (-2.9 pct) (-4.7 pct) Net 56.20 7.41 90.00 (+658.7 pct) (-35.0 pct) (+60.1 pct) EPS 58.44 yen 7.70 yen 93.60 yen EPS Diluted 57.31 yen 7.14 yen Ann Div 29.00 yen 27.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 Div 13.50 yen 13.50 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.50 yen 13.50 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.