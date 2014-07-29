REFILE-TABLE-Honda Motor -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 2.99 trln 2.83 trln 12.80 trln (+5.4 pct) (+16.3 pct) (+8.1 pct) Operating 198.04 184.96 770.00 (+7.1 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+2.6 pct) Pretax 198.81 172.04 755.00 (+15.6 pct) (-11.7 pct) (+3.6 pct) Net 146.51 122.50 600.00 (+19.6 pct) (-7.0 pct) (+4.5 pct) EPS EPS Basic 81.29 yen 67.97 yen 332.91 yen Ann Div 82.00 yen 88.00 yen -Q1 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q3 Div 20.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .