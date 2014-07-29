版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Honda Motor -Q1 group results (SEC)

(Adds Q4 dividend forecast)
Jul 29 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           2.99 trln           2.83 trln       12.80 trln  
                 (+5.4 pct)          (+16.3 pct)      (+8.1 pct)  
  Operating        198.04              184.96           770.00    
                 (+7.1 pct)          (+5.1 pct)       (+2.6 pct)  
  Pretax           198.81              172.04           755.00    
                 (+15.6 pct)         (-11.7 pct)      (+3.6 pct)  
  Net              146.51              122.50           600.00    
                 (+19.6 pct)         (-7.0 pct)       (+4.5 pct)  
  EPS
  EPS Basic       81.29 yen           67.97 yen       332.91 yen  
  Ann Div                             82.00 yen        88.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             20.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  -Q3 Div                             20.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  -Q4 Div                             22.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S.
Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
