TABLE-Komatsu -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Apr 25 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.95 trln       1.88 trln      1.88 trln               
               (+3.6 pct)      (-4.9 pct)     (-3.8 pct)               
  Operating      240.50          211.60         243.00                 
               (+13.7 pct)     (-17.5 pct)    (+1.0 pct)               
  Pretax         242.06          204.60         237.00                 
               (+18.3 pct)     (-18.0 pct)    (-2.1 pct)               
  Net            159.52          126.32         154.00                 
               (+26.3 pct)     (-24.4 pct)    (-3.5 pct)               
  EPS          167.36 yen      132.64 yen     161.56 yen               
  Ann Div       58.00 yen       48.00 yen      58.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       29.00 yen       24.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       29.00 yen       24.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
