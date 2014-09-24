TABLE-Daiei Inc -2014 6-month group forecast

BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264
April 24 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Daiei Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Aug 31, 2014 Aug 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 386.00 410.00 Operating loss 10.30 loss 2.00 Recurring loss 10.90 loss 3.00 Net loss 13.90 loss 5.00 EPS loss 34.95 yen loss 12.57 yen NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* First Bank reports first quarter 2017 net income of $1.9 million, an increase of 43 pct over 2016
WASHINGTON, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co has presented the Federal Reserve with a satisfactory plan on how to unwind its business in case of bankruptcy, the U.S. central bank said on Monday.