TABLE-Daiei Inc -2014 6-month group forecast

Sept 24 (Reuters) -
              Daiei Inc     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                 6 Months to      6 Months to 
               Aug 31, 2014     Aug 31, 2014  
                  LATEST          PREVIOUS    
                 FORECAST         FORECAST    
  Sales           386.00           410.00     
  Operating     loss 10.30       loss 2.00    
  Recurring     loss 10.90       loss 3.00    
  Net           loss 13.90       loss 5.00    
  EPS         loss 34.95 yen   loss 12.57 yen 
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.    
