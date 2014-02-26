版本:
TABLE-Panasonic -2013/14 div forecast

Feb 26 (Reuters) -
              Panasonic Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      13.00 yen                      
  -Q4 Div         8.00 yen                       
  NOTE - Panasonic Corpis one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
