REFILE-TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds all EPS Diluted figures and Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.82 trln 1.77 trln 2.48 trln (+2.3 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 124.43 99.63 170.00 (+24.9 pct) (+52.4 pct) (+20.7 pct) Pretax 153.18 114.19 190.00 (+34.1 pct) (+81.7 pct) (+20.9 pct) Net 93.86 62.49 110.00 (+50.2 pct) (+116.6 pct) (+35.8 pct) EPS 194.73 yen 129.68 yen 228.15 yen EPS Diluted 194.15 yen 129.35 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.