TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 parent results

Apr 8 (Reuters)- Daiei Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Feb 28, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 651.16 668.12 (-2.5 pct) (-3.8 pct) Operating loss 7.14 loss 2.75 Recurring loss 12.54 loss 1.64 Net loss 24.53 loss 1.59 EPS loss 123.33 yen loss 7.98 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.