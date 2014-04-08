版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 8日 星期二 12:15 BJT

TABLE-Daiei -2013/14 parent results

Apr 8 (Reuters)- 
          Daiei Inc 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                  Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
               Feb 28, 2014    Feb 28, 2013   Feb 28, 2015     YEAR     
                  LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS          RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Revenues        651.16          668.12                                
                (-2.5 pct)      (-3.8 pct)                              
  Operating     loss 7.14        loss 2.75                              
  Recurring     loss 12.54       loss 1.64                              
  Net           loss 24.53       loss 1.59                              
  EPS        loss 123.33 yen   loss 7.98 yen                            
  Ann Div          nil              nil            nil                  
  -Q2 Div          nil              nil            nil                  
  -Q4 Div          nil              nil            nil                  
  NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
