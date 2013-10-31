版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Sony -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds percent change figure (+1.6 pct) for year ago result sales)
Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             3.49 trln           3.12 trln        7.70 trln  
                   (+11.8 pct)          (+1.6 pct)     (+13.2 pct) 
  Operating           51.12               36.53           170.00    
                   (+40.0 pct)         (+41.2 pct)      (-26.1 pct) 
  Pretax              52.22               29.06           180.00    
                   (+79.7 pct)         (+25.2 pct)      (-26.7 pct) 
  Net              loss 15.81          loss 40.11          30.00    

  EPS            loss 15.57 yen      loss 39.97 yen                 
  EPS Diluted    loss 15.57 yen      loss 39.97 yen                 
  Ann Div                               25.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           12.50 yen           12.50 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               12.50 yen                   
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 

