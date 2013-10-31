REFILE-TABLE-Sony -6-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds percent change figure (+1.6 pct) for year ago result sales) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 3.49 trln 3.12 trln 7.70 trln (+11.8 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) Operating 51.12 36.53 170.00 (+40.0 pct) (+41.2 pct) (-26.1 pct) Pretax 52.22 29.06 180.00 (+79.7 pct) (+25.2 pct) (-26.7 pct) Net loss 15.81 loss 40.11 30.00 EPS loss 15.57 yen loss 39.97 yen EPS Diluted loss 15.57 yen loss 39.97 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .