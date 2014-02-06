TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Feb 6 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.08 trln 1.82 trln 2.85 trln (+13.9 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+10.5 pct) Operating 134.73 92.88 180.00 (+45.1 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+24.5 pct) Recurring 139.48 101.34 190.00 (+37.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+22.1 pct) Net 82.49 48.43 105.00 (+70.3 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+30.6 pct) EPS 147.04 yen 86.33 yen 187.18 yen EPS Diluted 147.01 yen 79.33 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.