TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           8.75 trln           7.13 trln       12.10 trln  
                 (+22.6 pct)         (+28.7 pct)      (+22.5 pct) 
  Operating        584.99              408.82           780.00    
                 (+43.1 pct)        (+242.4 pct)      (+43.2 pct) 
  Pretax           554.23              390.82           755.00    
                 (+41.8 pct)        (+137.8 pct)      (+54.4 pct) 
  Net              403.60              291.40           580.00    
                 (+38.5 pct)        (+108.3 pct)      (+58.0 pct) 
  EPS
  EPS Basic      223.94 yen          161.68 yen       321.81 yen  
  Ann Div                             76.00 yen        80.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         20.00 yen           19.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         20.00 yen           19.00 yen                   
  -Q3 Div         20.00 yen           19.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             19.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 

