TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

BRIEF-Allison Transmission, China National Heavy Duty Truck to evaluate strategic partnership
Jan 31 (Reuters)- Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 8.75 trln 7.13 trln 12.10 trln (+22.6 pct) (+28.7 pct) (+22.5 pct) Operating 584.99 408.82 780.00 (+43.1 pct) (+242.4 pct) (+43.2 pct) Pretax 554.23 390.82 755.00 (+41.8 pct) (+137.8 pct) (+54.4 pct) Net 403.60 291.40 580.00 (+38.5 pct) (+108.3 pct) (+58.0 pct) EPS EPS Basic 223.94 yen 161.68 yen 321.81 yen Ann Div 76.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q1 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q3 Div 20.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to take at least a 10 percent stake in Turkey's state-run stock exchange as the multilateral lender ramps up activities in the country, a senior official of the bank told Reuters.
TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.