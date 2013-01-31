版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:01 BJT

TABLE-TDK -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          TDK Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales              631.05              607.45           835.00    
                   (+3.9 pct)          (-7.8 pct)       (+2.5 pct)  
  Operating           25.47               21.87            19.00    
                   (+16.4 pct)         (-59.9 pct)      (+1.7 pct)  
  Pretax                                                   14.00    

  Pretax              21.25               15.02                     
                   (+41.5 pct)         (-70.8 pct)                  
  Net                 10.14             loss 4.92           2.00    
  EPS               80.59 yen        loss 38.15 yen      15.90 yen  
  EPS Diluted       77.16 yen        loss 38.15 yen                 
  Ann Div                               80.00 yen        70.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div           40.00 yen           40.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               40.00 yen        30.00 yen  
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 

