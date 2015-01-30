版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 14:01 BJT

TABLE-TDK -2014/15 div forecast

Jan 30 (Reuters) -
              TDK Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      90.00 yen         80.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                           40.00 yen    
  -Q4 Div         50.00 yen         40.00 yen    
  NOTE - TDK Corpis a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores..    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
